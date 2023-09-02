Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

