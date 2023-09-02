Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Fraport Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.
Fraport Company Profile
