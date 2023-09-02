Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.