Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,483 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $27,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,498,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $593,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,483 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after acquiring an additional 950,270 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE FCX traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,985,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242,767. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

