Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, September 4th

Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUISF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 4th. The 1050-1000 split was announced on Monday, September 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 4th.

Shares of FUISF stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Fubon Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fubon Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Fubon Financial Holding Co, Ltd. provides various financial services in Taiwan, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Bank Business, Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Securities Business, and Others segments. The company primarily offers insurance products, including property, casualty, life, health, accident, fire, marine cargo, marine hull fishing vessel, motor, liability, engineering and nuclear, surety and credit, and personal and commercial multiple peril insurance, as well as typhoon, flood, and earthquake insurance products.

