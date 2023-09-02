G999 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,586.68 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1,586.68 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

