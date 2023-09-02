Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.37. 1,020,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,623. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.