Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,498 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.