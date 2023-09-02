Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Gold Resource Trading Down 2.0 %
Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $15,972,000,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gold Resource Company Profile
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
