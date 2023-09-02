Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRCL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

GRCL opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $239.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,421,892 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,807 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,810,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.