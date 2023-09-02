Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 8,900 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.64. 809,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,604. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.