Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $14.74 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 62,845,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,287,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

