Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. 5,147,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

