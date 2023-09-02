Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 149,200 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 149,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in SEA by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. 7,032,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,328. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

