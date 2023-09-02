Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Group 1 Automotive worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.74. The company had a trading volume of 65,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,350 shares of company stock worth $6,405,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.