Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TV. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.93.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 4.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 172.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after buying an additional 1,152,924 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,815,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 705,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
