GSI Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for about 2.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.06. 334,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,431. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

