GSI Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,000. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 3.6% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $128.83. 967,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average of $148.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.67 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.14.

View Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.