GSI Capital Advisors LLC Sells 65,492 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,492 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 2.4% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

PEAK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 2,393,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

