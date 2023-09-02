GSI Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties accounts for 1.9% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $24.09. 602,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,052. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

