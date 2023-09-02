Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,539 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 69,443 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 111,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,648,183 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $210,340,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 243,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.1 %

Halliburton stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

