Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 on October 23rd

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

HMY stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

