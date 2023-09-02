HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cybin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYBN

Cybin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $62.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.