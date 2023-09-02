HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $402,001.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,542.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,440 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.