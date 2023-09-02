H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stake Boosted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 503.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,560,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

HEES opened at $46.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.07.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

