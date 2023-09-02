Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of HR opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

