HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $208.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.40.

HEI opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.22. HEICO has a one year low of $138.82 and a one year high of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

