Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.29.

Get Heineken alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Heineken

Heineken Price Performance

Heineken Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

About Heineken

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.