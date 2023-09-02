Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HPE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,176 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after buying an additional 5,265,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.