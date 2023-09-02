Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

