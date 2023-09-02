holoride (RIDE) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $73,466.05 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.60 or 0.06340909 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00026094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01490029 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $34,213.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.