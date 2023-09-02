Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.