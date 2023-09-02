Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.1 %

HLI stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.36.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,700 in the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

