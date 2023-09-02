HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

