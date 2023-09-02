HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

HPQ stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

