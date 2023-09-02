HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,473,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.27.

ITW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.37. 631,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,146. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

