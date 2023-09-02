HRT Financial LP Buys 318,947 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,947 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.6% of HRT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $51,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

