HRT Financial LP Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,491 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,828,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,676,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

