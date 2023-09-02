HRT Financial LP Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,574.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 984,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,415. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

