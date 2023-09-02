HRT Financial LP Purchases 278,313 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 312.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,313 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,752. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

