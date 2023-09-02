HRT Financial LP Purchases 556,050 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,050 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,216 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,561,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 385,295 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 50,183,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,478,555. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

