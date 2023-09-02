HRT Financial LP Takes $35.88 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,912. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

