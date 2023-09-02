HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.08) to GBX 825 ($10.40) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.61) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.83) to GBX 820 ($10.34) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $746.20.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 231.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

