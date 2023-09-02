Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 336.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Hubbell worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,375,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,003,000 after purchasing an additional 301,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $328.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $204.05 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

