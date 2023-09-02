Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3789 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,346,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,454,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,546,000 after acquiring an additional 274,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

