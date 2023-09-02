Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 192 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

