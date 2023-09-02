Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,769. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

