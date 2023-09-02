Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.34. 1,447,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

