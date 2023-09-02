Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $3.80 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,041. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.98. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

