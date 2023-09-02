Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of URI traded up $14.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.17. The company had a trading volume of 645,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,917. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.