Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 324 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after buying an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.